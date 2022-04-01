HomeLocalDrug Trafficking and Other Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Drug Trafficking and Other Possession Arrests in Neshoba

ALICIA DEANNE FRAIZER, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

JIMMY R GADDIS, 71, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KIMBERLY D GRAY, 40, of Union, DUI – Test Refusal, No License, Child Endangerment X 3, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800 X 3.

ASHLEY L GROS, 38, of Gautier, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WILLIE HARRISON, 57, of Forest, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

QUINCY E HILL, 19, of Carthage, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, NCSO.  Bond $400, $300, $800, $400.

 

TEVIN JOHNSON, 27, of Lena, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond $15,000, $600.

 

DYLAN LARA, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

STACEY LEWIS, 40, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JEFFERY MILLER, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ARLANA MINGO, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

