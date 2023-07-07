Drug Trafficking, Assault, and Multiple Child Abuse Charges in Philadelphia Arrests

HomeLocalDrug Trafficking, Assault, and Multiple Child Abuse Charges in Philadelphia Arrests

HINTON R ANDERSON, 39, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, PPD.  Bond $500.

 

LEANNA BELL, 19, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

CHARLIE L COLE, 60, of Collinsville, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500, $1,000.

 

JEFFERY COTTON, 35, of Preston, Felony Contempt of Court – Failure to Pay Child Support, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

KELLI N DAVIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

JAMES T DUBOSE, 38, of Shubuta, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

JERICO JOHNSON, 27, of Philadelphia, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

MARCUS A JONES, 39, of Meridian, Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, PPD.  Bond $40,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER C LUKE, 44, of Philadelphia, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, PPD.  Bond $10,000, $1,500, $500, $500, $1,000, $500.

 

AMY L MCCOY, 31, of Chicago, IL, Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, PPD.  Bond $50,000.

 

DEMARCIUS A SEALES, 45, of Philadelphia, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

TYRIN C STEWART, 25, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

