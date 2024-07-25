Drug Trafficking, Contraband in Prison, and Petit Larceny in Leake and Attala Arrests

Big Deals!
JEFFERY RYDELL BROWN, 43, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0, N/A, $25,000, $15,000, $639.25.

 

KEVIN C CROSS, 30, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $503.75, $398.75, $248.75.

 

DEVONTA D DEERING, 29, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

MARTEZ D HARRIS, 39, of Camden, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond 200,000, $75,000.

 

KRISTI L KELLEY-HALDERMAN, 43, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $1,300, $1,300.

 

STEVEN L LEWIS, 43, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

AARON D MYERS, 24, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $1,600, $1,300.

 

OMAR M ROBINSON, 40, of Carthage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO with Reckless or Willful Disregard for Safety, Driving on Wrong Side, Failure to Give Signal, No Insurance, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, Reckless Driving, Contraband in Prison, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $250, $250, $500, $500, $500, $5,000.

 

JAMIESON WILSON, 35, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Speeding, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $228, $418.

