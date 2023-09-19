Drug Trafficking, Felony Forgery, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalDrug Trafficking, Felony Forgery, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba Arrests

MONICA JANETTE ELAINE EDWARDS, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Uttering Forgery, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $0.

 

ANDRE FACIANE, 44, of LaCombe, LA, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

STEPHEN HANNA, 46, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0, $0, $600.

 

KEVIN SEAN HANSFORD, 37, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600, $7,500, $600.

 

JAMARI D HUTCHINS, 19, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life X 6, NCSO.  Bond $25,000 X 6.

 

JAMES JONES, 52, of Union, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WILLIAM JONES, 57, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

ERIN KNIGHT, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

