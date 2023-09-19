Drug Trafficking, Felony Forgery, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba Arrests

MONICA JANETTE ELAINE EDWARDS, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Uttering Forgery, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $0.

ANDRE FACIANE, 44, of LaCombe, LA, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

STEPHEN HANNA, 46, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0, $0, $600.

KEVIN SEAN HANSFORD, 37, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $7,500, $600.

JAMARI D HUTCHINS, 19, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life X 6, NCSO. Bond $25,000 X 6.

JAMES JONES, 52, of Union, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, NCSO. Bond $0.

WILLIAM JONES, 57, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

ERIN KNIGHT, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.