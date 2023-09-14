HomeLocalDrugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Drugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

KEONA FOSTER, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CARLIN HOLLIDAY, 26, of Aberdeen, Felony DUI, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800.

 

MELODY R HOWARD, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

CHARLES MCDONALD, 44, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

YVONNE SCOTT, 43, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

WENDELL BRADLEY SCOTT, 42, of Little Rock, MS, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $1,500, $600, $600, $800.

 

RIA STELL, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TOBY DALE STEVE, 52, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

WESLEY WILLIS, 30, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

