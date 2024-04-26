Drugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

MATTHEW BROWN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

DRAVEN DWAYNE COTTON, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCJC. Bond $0.

JENNIFER DUNN, 43, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

JERRY LYNN HESTER, 56, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

NIKILETTE ALYSSIA JIM, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

TERRELL MCCOY, 45, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JEREMIAH JACOB ROBINSON, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

VINCE K SMITH, 48, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

DEANDRA MONTRELL THOMPSON, 35, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600, $400.

JOHNATHAN GABRIEL VANCE, 40, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0.