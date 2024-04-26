HomeLeakeDrugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Drugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

by
SHARE NOW

MATTHEW BROWN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

DRAVEN DWAYNE COTTON, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCJC.  Bond $0.

 

JENNIFER DUNN, 43, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JERRY LYNN HESTER, 56, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

NIKILETTE ALYSSIA JIM, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

TERRELL MCCOY, 45, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JEREMIAH JACOB ROBINSON, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

VINCE K SMITH, 48, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

DEANDRA MONTRELL THOMPSON, 35, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $600, $400.

 

JOHNATHAN GABRIEL VANCE, 40, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

DUIs and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Burglary, Disorderlies, and Drugs Near a School in Leake and Attala Arrests

Drug Trafficking and Burglaries in Attala and Leake Arrests

Drugs, Disorderly, DUI, and Dog Theft in Attala and Leake Arrests

Petit Larcenies, Assaults, and Burglary in Leake and Attala Arrests

DUIs and Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake