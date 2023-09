Drugs, DUIs, and Animal Cruelty in Neshoba Arrests

SHARE NOW

JOHN ROBERT ANDERSON, 36, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Hold for Investigations. Bond $3,000, $0.

JESSICA TONIELLE ANDRE, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500.

DAKOTA BELL, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

AJ BOLER, 38, of Philadelphia, Animal Cruelty, NCSO. Bond $600.

LAKITIA CHICKAWAY, 26, of Choctaw, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

DEMARIO DARNELL CULBERSON, 38, of Noxapater, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.

JACQUELINE KAYE DICKERSON, 35, of Louisville, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.