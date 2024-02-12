Drugs, Shoplifting, Malicious Mischief, and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests

HomeAttalaDrugs, Shoplifting, Malicious Mischief, and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests

JACKIE T BEECHAMP, 22, of Kosciusko, Trafficking in Controlled Substances, LCSO.  Bond $200,000.

 

TAMMYE J BRANTLEY, 64, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

CLARISSA L BROWN, 47, of Camden, Sex with Inmate or Parolee by Officer / Guard / Employee of Correctional Facility or Other Officer, MDOC.  Bond $5,000.

 

KEVIN D BROWN, 21, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, LCSO.  Bond $100,000.

 

JENNIFER COPLAND, 32, of Batesville, Shoplifting, KPD.  Bond $1,800.

 

DAVID FERGUSON, 34, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DASTARREAH A FLEMING, 23, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

SANDRA GARDNER, 54, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

KIMBERLY M GATLIN (MARTINEZ), 24, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell within 1,500 Feet of a School Building, Church, Public Park, Youth Gym, or Movie Theater X 2, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $0, $2,500 X 2, $0.

 

TIMONTEZ J GILL, 24, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Hold for Other Agency, CPD.  Bond N/A, $200,000, N/A.

 

BRANDON L GOSS, 25, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $60,000, $1,500, N/A.

 

JENNIFER R HARDAGE, 46, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

VICTORIA HENDERSON, 24, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond $639.25, $649.

 

