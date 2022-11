DUI and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Arrests in Neshoba

DENEICIA CAROL PARKS, 51, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court. Bond $0.

COREY RAYBORN, 12, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHADWICK BARRON ROBERTS, 47, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CORTEZ ONEAL SMITH, 22, of Walnut Grove, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, NCSO. Bond $600.

HISTINA THOMAS, 45, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

GEORGE THOMPSON, 28, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JULIUS VAUGHN, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2.

EVANGELEA VINIERATOS, 36, of Dora, AL, Failure to Appear. Bond $0.

RANDY WHITE, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOHN WHITTLE, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st. Bond $1,500.

CHARLES WILSON, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ANDREW GRAHAM WINSTEAD, 26, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.