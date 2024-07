DUI, Drug Arrests, and a Capital Charge in Leake and Attala

JERI L COTTON, 34, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $628, $418, $168.

DANIEL D DEER, 23, of Carthage Capital Murder, CPD. Bond N/A.

JERMAINE R GRIFFIN, 42, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

GERARD K HINES, 35, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $2,400, $1,400, $0.

BRITTANY LEE, 39, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

MARQUES J MILLER, 39, of Kosciusko, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 53, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Open Container, KPD. Bond $500, $500.

BYRON P STEWART, 49, of Kosciusko, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,800, $1,600, $800, $0.