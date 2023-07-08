HomeLocalDUI and Drug Trafficking in Neshoba Arrests

DUI and Drug Trafficking in Neshoba Arrests

JERRY PITTMAN, 38, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

DARRIUS ROBINSON, 22, of Thomasville, AL, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $0.

 

CORDERRO SEALES, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

JASON D SHOEMAKE, 37, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

GRANTHAN KYLE STEVE, 38, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CATHY ALAINE STOLIBY, 25, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KENNETH WALLACE, 48, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

HILDRECIA DEYRE WILLIS, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

