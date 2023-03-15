HomeLocalDUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba

DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba

EDGAR POE BARFIELD, 55, of Shuqulak, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MARCUS DALE BARFOOT, 48, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $800 X 2.

 

HERMAN BOBO, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

AMY R BURNHAM, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

BRADLEY KEITH CURTIS, 39, of Brandon, Serving Sentence, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

DENNIS RAY DAVIS, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $60, $600, $800.

 

DUSTIN DAVIS, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

 

MERLE RAY HENRY, 34, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, MHP.  Bond $600, $600.

 

MAGALI HERNANDEZ, 37, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

