DUI, Felony Pursuit, and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

TYDERIUS BOLER, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Reckless Driving, Improper / Failure to Signal, NCSO.  Bond $400, $500, $400.

 

JAMES TERELL CARTER, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

KEITH COLLINS, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Disorderly Conduct, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $300, $800, $60 X 2.

 

LACYNTHIA DIXON, 42, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

XAVIER ISAAC, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

LEZARIUS LAY, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ERIC M MORRIS, 36, of Oakdale, LA, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JIMMIE AARON SMITH, 21, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

 

KYLE W TOWNSEND, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

