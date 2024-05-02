DUI, Felony Pursuit, and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

SHARE NOW

TYDERIUS BOLER, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Reckless Driving, Improper / Failure to Signal, NCSO. Bond $400, $500, $400.

JAMES TERELL CARTER, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

KEITH COLLINS, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Disorderly Conduct, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $300, $800, $60 X 2.

LACYNTHIA DIXON, 42, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

XAVIER ISAAC, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

LEZARIUS LAY, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ERIC M MORRIS, 36, of Oakdale, LA, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.

JIMMIE AARON SMITH, 21, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.

KYLE W TOWNSEND, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.