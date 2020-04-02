DUI, Shoplifiting, Drug Possession, and Other Arrests

ROCKKY ICE ISOM, 29, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd Offense, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Seat Belt Violation Expired License Tag, Improper Equipment, Suspended Driver’s License, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

DEJUANA LANGDON, 51, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting < $1,000, Philadelphia Police Department.

MIRANDA CAYE PIERCE, 44, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

SCOTTIE LEDELL PINSON, 49, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigation, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

NICHOLAS BRADLEY RICHARDSON, 33, of Laurel, Possession of Controlled Substance, Philadelphia Police Department.

JASON KEITH SAM, 37, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

THOMAS BRYANT SQUIRES, JR., 38, of Morton, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Controlled Substance x 2, Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

GABERIAL, DWAYNE TUBBY, 23, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Philadelphia Police Department.

JADAROIS TYRELL WHITE, 22, of Union, Petit Larceny < $1,000, Philadelphia Police Department.