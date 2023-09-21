DUIs and Aggravated Assault on Police in Attala and Leake

YOSIAH D SCOTT, 19, of Ridgeland, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $5,000.

JASON D SHOEMAKE, 38, of Philadelphia, Hold for Another State, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TIMOTHY D SIMPSON, 39, of Pickens, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

LAVONDRICK T SYLVESTER, 22, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

IRBY TATE, 18, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

CHARLIE C TAYLOR, 36, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

CARNEIL M TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault on LEO in Line of Duty, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

KENYATTA V WILLIAMS, 45, of Sallis, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, No Tail Lights, No Tag, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.