DUIs and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests

SANTANA MERCADES AGURRIE, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

ZACCHAEUS MARKELE BERRY, 47, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $2,721, $0.

 

JOSHUA RAY BOUNDS, 38, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600/

 

JARROD BREEDLOVE, 46, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

JEFFERY COTTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

VENORA GRAHAM, 37, of Decatur, Drug Court Violation.  Bond $0.

 

RYAN KEITH JOHN, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TYLER KELLY, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TRELEN KASHON LASTER, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

JONATHAN PHILLIP MCGEE, 61, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

JAMES ANTWAN MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

LONNIE MOORE, 58, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

