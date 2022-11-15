DUIs and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests

SANTANA MERCADES AGURRIE, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

ZACCHAEUS MARKELE BERRY, 47, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $2,721, $0.

JOSHUA RAY BOUNDS, 38, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600/

JARROD BREEDLOVE, 46, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

JEFFERY COTTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

VENORA GRAHAM, 37, of Decatur, Drug Court Violation. Bond $0.

RYAN KEITH JOHN, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

TYLER KELLY, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

TRELEN KASHON LASTER, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

JONATHAN PHILLIP MCGEE, 61, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, MHP. Bond $1,500, $0.

JAMES ANTWAN MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, PPD. Bond $0.

LONNIE MOORE, 58, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.