DUIs and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests

KRISTEN D MARKS, 27, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Indecent Exposure, Public Drunk, Public Profanity, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $500, $500, $600, $600.

ANTWYON MAKHI MARTIN, of Philadelphia, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Child Endangerment – Misdemeanor, NCSO. Bond $400, $300, $800, $800.

MATTHEW MOORE, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $1,500.

SHUNTELL MURRELL, 19, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

KENDALL CHAZZ NICKEY, 35, of Philadelphia, False ID, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $0.

JIMMIE PERKINS, 61, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

CONNOR POWELL, 19, of Union, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

TIMMY JACKSON PRITCHETT, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

IVER SANCHEZ, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $0.