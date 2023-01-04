DUIs and Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba Arrests

BRITTANY DENISE DOTSON, 34, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance. Bond $1,500.

RAFAEL GIBSON, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

NATHANIEL HENRY, 25, of Terry, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

PAULANNA M HENSON, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

WESLEY MILES, 25, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

CANNEN NICKEY, 20, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0, $0.

DELIQUINTON D PIPPEN, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0 X 2, $0.

LANY T REED, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $800.