DUIs and Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba Arrests

BRITTANY DENISE DOTSON, 34, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance.  Bond $1,500.

 

RAFAEL GIBSON, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

NATHANIEL HENRY, 25, of Terry, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

PAULANNA M HENSON, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

WESLEY MILES, 25, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

CANNEN NICKEY, 20, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0, $0.

 

DELIQUINTON D PIPPEN, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0 X 2, $0.

 

LANY T REED, 20, of Philadelphia,  DUI – Other Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

