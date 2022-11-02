DUIs and Disturbing the Peace in Leake and Attala Arrests

JOSEPH A FUQUAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

CHIQUITA GRIFFIN, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418.

DEONTE JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $1,331, $674.25.

MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD. Bond $1,100.

ROY S LEE, 63, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD. Bond $1,100.

BILLY J MALLETT, 44, of Sallis, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency – Attala Justice Court, KPD. Bond $0, N/A.

GARRETT C MARTIN, 20, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

LEANDREW C MCDONALD, 40, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ANDREW W MCMILLAN, 27, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $0.

STEPHEN M MILLS, 35, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.