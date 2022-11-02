HomeAttalaDUIs and Disturbing the Peace in Leake and Attala Arrests

DUIs and Disturbing the Peace in Leake and Attala Arrests

JOSEPH A FUQUAY, 47, of Philadelphia,  Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

CHIQUITA GRIFFIN, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418.

 

DEONTE JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $674.25.

 

MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

 

ROY S LEE, 63, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

 

BILLY J MALLETT, 44, of Sallis, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency – Attala Justice Court, KPD.  Bond $0, N/A.

 

GARRETT C MARTIN, 20, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

LEANDREW C MCDONALD, 40, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANDREW W MCMILLAN, 27, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

STEPHEN M MILLS, 35, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

