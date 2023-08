DUIs and Domestic Violence Arrests in Leake and Attala

DEJUAN M MEREDITH, 21, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $3,300.

VEROINICA MEREDITH, 39, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD. Bond $5,000.

JOEY R SIMMONS, 43, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Attala Justice Court, ACSO. Bond $0.

STEVEN T STEVE, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $628, $418.

JAYSHAWN T STOKES, 26, of Gulfport, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, Felony Hold for Another County, KPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

BRODY R THOMAS, 33, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, CPD. Bond $20,000, $1,348.50, $674.25, $238.

CHRISTOPHER M THOMAS, 27, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, KPD. Bond $3,100.

TYRESE M TIMS, 20, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond N/A.

JAMES R TOWNSEND, 38, Felony DUI, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $10,000, $418, $52, $0.

RAYVYN M WAGNER, 21, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

JAMES WILDER, 37, of Effingham, IL, Felony Indictment, Hold – Detainer for CPD, LCSO. Bond $30,000.