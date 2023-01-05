HomeAttalaDUIs and Dope, Trespassing and Shoplifting, in Attala and Leake

DUIs and Dope, Trespassing and Shoplifting, in Attala and Leake

TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $800.

 

JOSEPH ATKINSON, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,331.

 

DREVONTAE T BARNES, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, KPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

DEREK D BELL, 34, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500, $0.

 

TOBIAH S BEN, 27, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

EMMANUEL L CAMPBELL, 33, of Forest, DUI – 2nd, Speeding, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

BREANNA CARD, 29, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

JOHNNIE E CRAWFORD, 55, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $3,500, $500, $500, $500, $0.

 

MICHAEL DAVIS, 33, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

WILLIAM G DAVIS, 59, of Jackson, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $7,500, $7,500, $1,500, $500.

 

JASMINE N DAY, 22, of Carthage, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $228, $418.

 

SHELLY EVANS, 41, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, KPD.  Bond $1,800.

