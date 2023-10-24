DUIs and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

SHARE NOW

DAVID ZACK ALLEN, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Public Profanity, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

JAMIE ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

CURTIS BELL, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

MITCHELL ALLEN BOUNDS, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

AMANDA LYNN BUSBY, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

NORRIS CARTER, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $600.

CHRISTINA CHARLIE, 33, of Decatur, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROBERT EUGENE EVANS, 44, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

LANE ANDERSON FARMER, 21, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JOHN HOWARD GALE, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

CIERA JOHNSON, 28, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.