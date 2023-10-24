HomeLocalDUIs and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

DUIs and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

by
DAVID ZACK ALLEN, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Public Profanity, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

JAMIE ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

CURTIS BELL, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

MITCHELL ALLEN BOUNDS, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

AMANDA LYNN BUSBY, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

NORRIS CARTER, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $600.

 

CHRISTINA CHARLIE, 33, of Decatur, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROBERT EUGENE EVANS, 44, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

LANE ANDERSON FARMER, 21, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JOHN HOWARD GALE, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CIERA JOHNSON, 28, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

