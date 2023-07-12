DUIs and Drugs in Neshoba Arrests

DBIAS TYRELL BARBER, 31, of Morton, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

OBIE DREW CLIFTON, 32, of DeKalb, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

MELLISA COMANS, 50, of Collinsville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $7,500.

JAMES BARRETT DOLAN, 55, of Union, DUI – 1st. Bond $0.

NAOMI EMBRY, 59, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCJC. Bond $0.

ROBERT EUGENE EVANS, 44, of Philadelphia, False Reporting of a Crime, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $600, $1,000, $300.

BRIAN FARMER, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

TIMOTHY SCOTT FIELD, 36, of Carthage, Hold – Circuit Court. Bond $0.

BOBBIE JEAN GRAYSON, 35, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.