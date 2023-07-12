HomeLocalDUIs and Drugs in Neshoba Arrests

DUIs and Drugs in Neshoba Arrests

by

DBIAS TYRELL BARBER, 31, of Morton, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

OBIE DREW CLIFTON, 32, of DeKalb, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

MELLISA COMANS, 50, of Collinsville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.  Bond $7,500.

 

JAMES BARRETT DOLAN, 55, of Union, DUI – 1st.  Bond $0.

 

NAOMI EMBRY, 59, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCJC.  Bond $0.

 

ROBERT EUGENE EVANS, 44, of Philadelphia, False Reporting of a Crime, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $600, $1,000, $300.

 

BRIAN FARMER, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

TIMOTHY SCOTT FIELD, 36, of Carthage, Hold – Circuit Court.  Bond $0.

 

BOBBIE JEAN GRAYSON, 35, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

1 comment
  1. Linda Smith
    Linda Smith
    July 12, 2023 at 7:32 am

    You never have to use again

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Burglary and Many DUIs in Philadelphia

Sample Ballot for August Primary Elections in Neshoba County

Felony DUI, Assault, and Possession Arrests in Philadelphia

Multiple Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUI and Drug Trafficking in Neshoba Arrests

Domestic Violence and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala