DUIs and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUIs and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

LAWILLIAM D CLEMONS, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Court Order – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ALEJANDRO G FRAZIER, 35, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Failure to Give Signal, False ID, No Insurance, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

 

LELA C JENKINS, 47, of Jackson, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Bad Check, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

IESHIA L MCGEE, 27, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ADAM C MYERS, 27, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ANTHONY SHERMAN, 21, of Walnut Grove, Felony Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

TYRIKUS WALKER, 21, of Meridian, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO with Reckless or Willful Disregard for Safety, Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights or Siren, Improper Passing X 2, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000 X 2.

 

LAFREDERICK A WRIGHT, 20, of Kosciusko, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO with Reckless or Willful Disregard for Safety, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Passing, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

3 comments
  1. Alma
    Alma
    May 18, 2024 at 4:59 pm

    I wish they all would turn to jesus

    Reply
    • Patricia Brown
      Patricia Brown
      May 21, 2024 at 10:41 am

      Amen

      Reply
  2. April
    April
    May 20, 2024 at 4:08 pm

    Me too

    Reply

