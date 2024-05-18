DUIs and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

LAWILLIAM D CLEMONS, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Court Order – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ALEJANDRO G FRAZIER, 35, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Failure to Give Signal, False ID, No Insurance, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

LELA C JENKINS, 47, of Jackson, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Bad Check, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

IESHIA L MCGEE, 27, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

ADAM C MYERS, 27, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

ANTHONY SHERMAN, 21, of Walnut Grove, Felony Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TYRIKUS WALKER, 21, of Meridian, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO with Reckless or Willful Disregard for Safety, Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights or Siren, Improper Passing X 2, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000 X 2.

LAFREDERICK A WRIGHT, 20, of Kosciusko, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO with Reckless or Willful Disregard for Safety, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Passing, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Careless Driving, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.