DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

SHARE NOW

SARAH BURRAGE, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold for MDOC, MDOC. Bond $0.

TIMMY RAY COLEMAN, 65, of Forest, DUI – Other Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800.

WILLIAM ANTHONY DUNN, 57, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

KELLY MCNAMEE, 55, of Decatur, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

CLIFTON MCWILLIAMS, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $600.

MIRANDA CAYE PIERCE, 48, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $5,000.

DAMIEN ROSE, 24, of Collinsville, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

DEMESTRIC A TISDALE, 43, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

ROBBY WARREN, 40, of Collinsville, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400.