DUIs and Multiple Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba

DONTRUAL JOBE, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

TERRANCE A KIRK, 34, of Preston, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHUNTALIDIA LENCE LEWIS, 31, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

PAULA DIANE MAYES, 51, of Laurel, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

JENNIFER MORRIS, 48, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

RICKY R MURRY, 36, of Louisville, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMIE RAY NETHERLAND, 51, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JERRY PATTY, 54, of Preston, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JONATHAN SALVADOR, 38, of Brighton, AL, Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,500.

BRITNEY SMITH, 29, of Crystal Springs, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

DAVID MIDDELTON SMITH, 43, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0.

LINDSEY MARIE SOLOMON, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN STEVENS, 48, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $7,500 X 2.

LAVONTA STRIBLING, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

KATREL CANE THOMAS, 20, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $800.

JOSEPH RAY WILCHER, 24, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, NCJC. Bond $7,500, $0.