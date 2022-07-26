DUIs and Multiple Felony Marijuana Arrests in Attala and Leake

KAE’VIANNA ARMSTRONG, 18, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

KEN BELL, 20, of Durant, Felony Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

NICHOLAS BELL, 27, of Durant, Felony Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

TAMMYE J BRANTLEY, 63, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Hold for Other Agency, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478, $418, $218, $0.

JONFREYA D CARSON, 25, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Improper Parking, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $239, $218, $418.

DAIMONESHA T COOKS, 24, of Durant, Felony Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

JACORY EIRBY, 31, of Forest, Felony DUI (4th), Careless Driving, No Insurance, No Tag, Open Container, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $25,000, $168, $418, $299.25, $389.25, $0.

TERRANCE J EVANS, 41, of Sallis, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

ROSS W FERGUSON, 57, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $1,000.

FELINO FERNANDO PEREZ JIMENEZ, 22, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25.