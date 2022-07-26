HomeAttalaDUIs and Multiple Felony Marijuana Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUIs and Multiple Felony Marijuana Arrests in Attala and Leake

by

KAE’VIANNA ARMSTRONG, 18, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

KEN BELL, 20, of Durant, Felony Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

NICHOLAS BELL, 27, of Durant, Felony Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

TAMMYE J BRANTLEY, 63, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Hold for Other Agency, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $478, $418, $218, $0.

 

JONFREYA D CARSON, 25, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Improper Parking, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $239, $218, $418.

 

DAIMONESHA T COOKS, 24, of Durant, Felony Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JACORY EIRBY, 31, of Forest, Felony DUI (4th), Careless Driving, No Insurance, No Tag, Open Container, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $25,000, $168, $418, $299.25, $389.25, $0.

 

TERRANCE J EVANS, 41, of Sallis, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ROSS W FERGUSON, 57, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Improper Equipment, ACSO.  Bond $5,000 X 2, $1,000.

 

FELINO FERNANDO PEREZ JIMENEZ, 22, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389.25.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Child dies in 4-wheeler wreck in Leake County

Multiple Assault Arrests in Leake and Attala

Trespassing and Felony False Pretense in Leake and Attala

Disorderly Conduct and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

Rodeo Action in Attala County (Audio)

Many Drunk, Disorderly, and DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.