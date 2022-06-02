DUIs and Stealing Road Signs in Neshoba Arrests

BOBBIE JO ANDERSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER DELL AVENETTE, of Sylacauga, AL, DUI -1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DEVIN D BRAY, 28, of Columbus, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

EDGAR JEROME BROWN, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

JAQUALON KEZMON BROWN, 24. of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

SHEILA CAREY, 46, of Union, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

TASHA MARIE CHARLIE, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

ADDISON WRIGHT DEES, 18, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, Removing Road Signs, NCSO. Bond $600, $1,000.

OSCAR EVANS, 72, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

MARQUAIL DE’ONTA FINLEY, 31, of Philadelphia, Home Repair Fraud, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHAD MCCOY FRAZIER, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Seat Belt Violation, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $2,500, $60, $800, $800.

JOSEPH ANTHONY FUQUAY, 46, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, No Proof of Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $600, $600, $60, $500, $600.

FREDRICK GLENDALE GOREE, 59, of Shannon, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

TYRONE GROVES, of Philadelphia, Felony Attempt to Commit an Offense, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0, $0.

WILDA PEEBLES HART, 68. of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JERRY LYNN HESTER, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear. Bond $0, $0.

CRYSTAL HOLLIDAY, 34, of Union, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $0.

DONITA D HOLMES, 22, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, Speeding, No Insurance, Child Restraint Law, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $300, $800, $300, $1,000.