DUIs and Trespassing Arrests in Neshoba County

JEFFERY ALLAN STUART, 54, of Philadelphia, Trespassing.  Bond $500.

 

TIMOTHY BRAD SULLIVAN, 46, of Philadelphia, Violation of Protection Order, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TRACE THAGGARD, 42, of Union, Trespassing, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

MARLENA RENEE TUBBY, 46, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, NCJC.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES WATKINS, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHANDALISHA MAE WESLEY, 29, of of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Restraint Law, No Insurance, Child Endangerment, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $800.

 

BJORN WILLIAMS, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $7,500.

 

JAMES EDWARD WILLIS, 32, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KYLE WILSON, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $800, $400, $1,000, $60.

