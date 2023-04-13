HomeLocalDUIs and Underage Alcohol Arrests in Neshoba

DUIs and Underage Alcohol Arrests in Neshoba

ERNESTO BALTAZAR CUELLAR, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

BEVERLY ANN CUMBERLAND, 56, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCJC.  Bond $0.

 

NAUDIA H DURHAM, 19, of Philadelphia, Possession of Alcohol < 21, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $0.

 

LAMAR DAVIS ELLINGBURG, 31, of Noxapater, Failure to Appear, Careless Driving, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0, $400, $800, $300, $300, $60.

 

JOSHUA CHASE FURR, 35, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

NATHANIEL HENRY, 25, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ALETHIA HITT, 43, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

ANDREW CURTIS HOLLEY, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3, $0.

 

JACARLOS MALIK HOSKINS, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

