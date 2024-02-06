DUIs, Burglary, and Several Drug Trafficking Arrests in Neshoba

HomeLocalDUIs, Burglary, and Several Drug Trafficking Arrests in Neshoba

ASNTONIOUS RICHARD BACKSTROM, 37, of Preston, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $10,000, $10,000.

 

JESSIE BATTLE, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ADAM KEITH BRYAN, 52, of Philadelphia, Theft of Utilities, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

JUNE CLEMONS, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, Expired Tag, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $800, $800, $400.

 

RAY EARL COBB, 67, of Union, Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct, Hunting – No Hunter Orange, MG&F.  Bond $500, $600, $172.

 

TERRY ONEAL CREMEEN, 58, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, Failure to Appear, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Felony Pursuit, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $0, $400, $400, $5,000, $1,000.

 

BEVERLY ANN CUMBERLAND, 57, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 35, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 2, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, NCSO.  Bond $0, $75,000, $30,000, $15,000 X 2, $5,000.

 

ALLEN J EASLEY, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

MONICA EDWARDS, 31, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Felony Uttering Forgery, NCSO.  Bond $0, $5,000.

 

HANNAH KAITLYN EUBANKS, 28, of Collinsville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600.

 

DEANDRE FRAZIER, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

