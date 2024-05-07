DUIs, Child Neglect, and Disturbance of Family Arrests in Neshoba

SHARE NOW

DWILETTE TUBBY BEN, 42, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

TERRY BROOKS CHUNN, 40, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

STEPHANIE DENNIS, 36, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JAMES GANEY, 33, of McCool, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond $800, $600.

SHAKIRA T HAYES, 27, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

CARL JORDAN, 44, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $200,000.

LONNIE MOORE, 59, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

JERRY SANDERS, 55, of Preston, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

MARIA TODD, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

ASHLI WHATLEY, 23, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.