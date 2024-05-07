HomeLocalDUIs, Child Neglect, and Disturbance of Family Arrests in Neshoba

DUIs, Child Neglect, and Disturbance of Family Arrests in Neshoba

DWILETTE TUBBY BEN, 42, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

TERRY BROOKS CHUNN, 40, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

STEPHANIE DENNIS, 36, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JAMES GANEY, 33, of McCool, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia.  Bond $800, $600.

 

SHAKIRA T HAYES, 27, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

CARL JORDAN, 44, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $200,000.

 

LONNIE MOORE, 59, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

JERRY SANDERS, 55, of Preston, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MARIA TODD, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ASHLI WHATLEY, 23, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

