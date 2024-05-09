HomeLocalDUIs, Disorderlies, and Another Evidence Tampering Arrest in Neshoba

DUIs, Disorderlies, and Another Evidence Tampering Arrest in Neshoba

by
SHARE NOW

JORDAN BILLIOT, 38, of Franklin, LA, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

JERRY CLEMONS, 59, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct, Felony Tampering with Evidence, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $600, $0, $600, $5,00, $5,000.

 

JACKIE L DUNN, 43, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, No Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600, $300, $600.

 

ROBERT GRAHAM, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SAMMY HOLLIDAY, 55, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $30,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER KELLY, 54, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

SHUNTELL MURRELL, 20, of Union, Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

JULIA ALEJANO VELEZ SILVA, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

JAMES CHRISTOPHER WARREN, 52, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SKYLER KEITH WHATLEY, 28, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Tampering with a Witness and Felony Receiving Stolen Property in Attala and Leake Arrests

DUIs, Child Neglect, and Disturbance of Family Arrests in Neshoba

DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Choctaw Police, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, and others Bust Human Trafficking Operation at Golden Moon Hotel and Casino

DUI, Felony Pursuit, and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Sale AND Trafficking of Narcotics in Neshoba Arrests