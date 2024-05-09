DUIs, Disorderlies, and Another Evidence Tampering Arrest in Neshoba

JORDAN BILLIOT, 38, of Franklin, LA, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

JERRY CLEMONS, 59, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct, Felony Tampering with Evidence, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $600, $0, $600, $5,00, $5,000.

JACKIE L DUNN, 43, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, No Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $300, $600.

ROBERT GRAHAM, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SAMMY HOLLIDAY, 55, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $30,000.

CHRISTOPHER KELLY, 54, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

SHUNTELL MURRELL, 20, of Union, Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JULIA ALEJANO VELEZ SILVA, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800.

JAMES CHRISTOPHER WARREN, 52, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

SKYLER KEITH WHATLEY, 28, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.