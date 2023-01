DUIs, Disorderly, Domestic, and Felony Bad Check in Neshoba Arrests

MICHAEL BRAZIL, 47, of North Charleston, NC, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, Felony Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $7,500.

RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $60.

ERROL BRICE FARMER, 35, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct X 3, Disturbance of Family, NCJC. Bond $600 X 3, $600.

MIAH R FARVE, 27, of Choctaw, Indictment. Bond $0.

JOSEPH RAY GOSS, 33, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family X 2, NCSO. Bond $600 X 2.

JAMES EARL HOWARD, 65, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JOSHUA H HOWARD, 33, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

JEROME HUFFMAN, 51, Drug Court Violation, DC. Bond $0.

BRIANNA SHAUNESS JACKSON, 285, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $60.

DELANO OTIS JOHN, 23, of Carthage, Contempt of Court X 2, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $0.