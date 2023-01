DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Leaving the Scene in Attala and Leake Arrests

JEREMIAH BANKS, 22, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BRITTNEY L BLACK, 26, of Carthage, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $500, $500.

JOSHUA A BRUNT, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $10,000, $1,000, $1,000.

TERRANCE K CARSON, 31, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TORI CHIPLEY, 22, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $500.

CARNESSA S COFFEY, 25, of Ackerman, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

BRITTNEY DENSON, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, , LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

TYRONE P EVANS, 68, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Open Container, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25, $1,348.50.

THOMAS C FOWLER, 18, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Malicious Mischief, KPD. Bond $0, $0, $0.

JERMAINE GRIFFIN, 40, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

WILLIAM H GROSS, 40, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, DUI – Child Endangerment, Obstruction of Public Streets, Failure to Give Signal, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

JUSTIN HARVEY, 35, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, CPD. Bond $0.