DUIs, Dope, and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests

PAULA DIANE MAYES, 51, of Laurel, Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $600.

 

JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

 

BRUCE D MOORE, 50, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunk, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $0.

 

SCOTTIE L PINSON, 52, of Little Rock, MS, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CONNOR POWELL, 19, of Union, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RICKY ROBERTS, 54, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

HEATHER RENEE RUSSEY, 36, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Public Profanity, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $0, $600, $600, $600.

 

DENICIA G SHAFFER, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

NEIL TRIPLETT, 33, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, Expired License Tag, No Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance.  Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $800.

 

KENNETH WILLIAMS, 57, of Collinsville, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

QUINTIN RYAN WILLIS, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Speeding, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $300.

