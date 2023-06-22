DUIs, Dope, and Sex Crimes in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalDUIs, Dope, and Sex Crimes in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTINE ELAIN JACKSON, 44, of Hueytown, AL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – Other Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, False ID, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, Failure to Signal Lane Change, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $1,000, $1,500, $1,000, $800, $400, $60, $300, $800.

 

RANDALL KEITH JOE, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

WILLIE EARL MCNEAL JR, 29, of Tuscaloosa, AL, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

BETTY LISA PARKER, 64, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

RANDAL PRINCE, of Philadelphia, Sex with an Inmate by LEO X 3, NCSO.  Bond $50,000 X 3.

 

CHADWICK BARRON ROBERTS, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $600.

 

JOSHUA W ROWELL, 28, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $1,000, $600, $800, $60.

 

KAREDI S SHOEMAKE, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $0.

 

ALEXANDRIA REANN WILLIS, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

JAMES EDWARD WILLIS, 32, of Choctaw, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800,$1,000, $300, $800.

 

JANET MYNELL WILLIS, 45, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a  Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $7,500.

