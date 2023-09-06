DUIs, Dope, and Shoplifting in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalDUIs, Dope, and Shoplifting in Neshoba Arrests

JERESHIA RAYENNA ADAMS, 28, of Toomsuba, Shoplifting > $1,000 X 2, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600 X 2, $0.

 

MEAGAN ADRA ALEXANDER, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $7,500.

 

NEKOTA BELL, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ERIN MARIE CANTRELL, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0, $0.

 

HAMILTON SAMUEL CHAPMAN, 38, of Conehatta, Felony Indictment, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

KAYLA CLEMONS, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $0, $0.

 

ANTONIO DARRELL COOK JR, 26, of Meridian, Shoplifting < $1,000, Hold for Other Agency X 2, NCSO.  bOND $600, $0 X 2.

 

DONALD RICHARD COPELAND, 72, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $400, $400, $300, $800.

 

ANNA MARIE DAVIS, 46, of Forest, Disturbance of Family, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

JAMARCUS DICKERSON, 21, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

