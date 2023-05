DUIs, Indictments, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Arrests in Neshoba

DARREL LAVERN NAYLOR, 47, of Lauderdale, Felony Indictment. Bond $15,000.

LINDA KAYE OSWALT, 52, of Hattiesburg, Public Drunk, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $600, $300, $800.

SAN PROCTOR JR, 47, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $25,000, $1,5000, $15,000 X 2.

CORTAVEUZ SMITH, 24, of Kosciusko, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

JONATHAN K STAFFORD, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

TITAN XAVIER STEVE, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

MICHAEL TALBERT, 39, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

RODERICK JERIMAH TALLEY, 24, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

KAINEN BLAZE WILLIAMS, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance – 2nd, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $0.