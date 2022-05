3:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on HWY 43 in the Thomastown area for a break-in that occurred there. Read more on this and other break-ins in Leake County lately.

1:18 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS HWY Patrol was alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.