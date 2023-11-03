ECCC Offers ACT WorkKeys Assessment Free of Charge to Leake County High School Juniors and Seniors

East Central Community College will provide WorkKeys testing for high school juniors and seniors in Leake County free of charge. This is sponsored by the Leake County Development Association as part of the Workplace Development Initiative.

Students who score bronze, silver, gold, or platinum on the ACT WorkKeys Assessment will receive a National Career Readiness Certificate.

Leake County juniors and seniors will be able to take the ACT WorkKeys assessment between November 6-16.

For more information on how to register for the ACT WorkKeys assessment please call the Leake County Development Association at 601-267-7161 or East Central Community College at 601-298-0723.