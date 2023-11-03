HomeLeakeECCC Offers ACT WorkKeys Assessment Free of Charge to Leake County High School Juniors and Seniors

ECCC Offers ACT WorkKeys Assessment Free of Charge to Leake County High School Juniors and Seniors

by
SHARE NOW

East Central Community College will provide WorkKeys testing for high school juniors and seniors in Leake County free of charge.  This is sponsored by the Leake County Development Association as part of the Workplace Development Initiative.

Students who score bronze, silver, gold, or platinum on the ACT WorkKeys Assessment will receive a National Career Readiness Certificate.

Leake County juniors and seniors will be able to take the ACT WorkKeys assessment between November 6-16.

For more information on how to register for the ACT WorkKeys assessment please call the Leake County Development Association at 601-267-7161 or East Central Community College at 601-298-0723.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Cyberstalking, Shoplifting, and DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

Multiple Indictments and Assault Arrests in Leake and Attala Arrests

Felony Possession, Trespassing, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Fire, Vandalism, and Disturbances Sunday in Leake

Leake Academy’s Wilcox named Player of the Week; two other Rebels receive honors

Several Disturbances and a Crash Thursday in Leake