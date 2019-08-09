ECCC Offers “Technology for Teachers: Google Classroom” in Philadelphia Beginning Aug. 20

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer “Technology for Teachers: Google Classroom,” beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center, located at 900 Valley View Drive in Philadelphia.

The class will meet from 4 to 7 p.m. for 10 consecutive Tuesday nights. Lacie Flake will serve as instructor. The cost is $60 per person.

Participants will learn how to utilize Google Classroom, a free web service developed by Google for Schools that aims to simplify creating, distributing, and grading assignments in a paperless way.

To register or for more information, contact Cody Spence, workforce development coordinator, at [email protected] or call 601-635-6265.