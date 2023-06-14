HomeAttalaEmbezzlement and Burglary Arrests in Attala and Leake

Embezzlement and Burglary Arrests in Attala and Leake

by

CALVIN C SKINNER, 34, of West, Felony DUI, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MHP.  Bond $5,000, $5,000, N/A.

 

DOMINIQUE L STOVALL, 34, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

DARRIUS A THAMES, 43, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER M THOMAS, 27, of Kosciusko, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Trespassing, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

GUYLAN WILCHER, 28, of Carthage, Burglary of a Dwelling, Malicious Mischief, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Trespassing, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000, $1,000.

 

BRYAN K WILDER, 30, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $399.25.

 

MACKENZIE K WILLIAMS, 24, of Kosciusko, Felony Receiving of Stolen Property, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

SHELTON WINDHAM, 24, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Tag, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $25,000, $248, $418, $299.25, $228, $218, $418, $0.

 

EDWARD J WINGO, 55, of Carthage, Felony Embezzlement, CPD.  Bond $5,000.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Possession, Leaving the Scene, and Burglary in Leake and Attala Arrests

Burglaries and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault, Disorderlies, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

School Bus and 18-Wheeler Involved Crash Thursday in Attala

***UPDATE*** Missing Attala County Teen, Kayriuana Rose, Located by KPD

DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake