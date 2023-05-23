HomeLocalEmbezzlement and Many DUIs in Philadelphia

Embezzlement and Many DUIs in Philadelphia

by

JUSTINE BILLY, 26, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

ELIZABETH M BOYD, 41, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

RASHAD K BRAND, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $500.

 

MATTHEW K BRESCIA, 32, of Choctaw, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

ALEXANDRA COTTON, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

NIKLYA COTTON, 32, of Philadelphia, Hold – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

FREDERIGO L GRIFFIN, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, PPD.  Bond $2,000, $500, $300, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

JESCIA HARRIS, 24, of Philadelphia, Embezzlement, PPD.  Bond $2,000.

 

KIERRA A HAYNES, 28, of Aberdeen, DUI – 1st, Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

LANTERIAN D HOSKINS, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

