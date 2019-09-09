Family continues searching for answers in Philadelphia man’s disappearance

Several leads prompted Chrystal McKinney to invite an out of state search and rescue team to search the waters known as canal scrap, last week, for her brother, Bruce Smith who went missing from Philadelphia, April 8, 2017.

“Cajun Search and Rescue from Louisiana, I contacted them and they were on it and they were ready to come. They’re all about giving families closure,” said McKinney.

Smith was last seen at the intersection of Kosciusko Road and Robin Hood Circle. McKinney said her brother seemingly disappeared after that. During the search, McKinney said one of the search and rescue dogs hit on the same spot, in the water, twice. Even though nothing was found, she said she has always had a feeling that’s where her brother is.

“Honestly I really feel this is it and I have felt it from the get go. I honestly believe something happened to him and he was taken to the canal. I don’t know what was done to him, but whatever was done to him, he was put there. I totally believe that,” said McKinney.

McKinney said the team from Louisiana is already planning another search of the same area in the very near future. Her daughter DaLea McKinney said their family deserves closure and her uncle deserves justice.

“My mom has gone through a lot these past few years and so has our family, but I just wish the person that knew something would just talk to us about it and God knows who you are,” said DaLea McKinney.

Local law enforcement said they continue to follow any and all leads in this case.

Smith is described as being between 5’7 and 5‘9, with brown hair and hazel eyes.