Felony Animal Abuse, Domestic Violence, and Felony Obstruction Arrests in Leake & Attala

ANTHONY A MANN, 31, of Kosciusko, Warrant, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JOSE L MARTINEZ, 25, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

FRANKLIN MASON, 50, Littering, Willful Obstruction of a Public Street by Impeding Traffic, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

 

FRANK MIRAMONTEZ, 39, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, N/A.

 

BILLY T RHODES, 57, of Kosciusko, Warrant, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KAMIYA A WALKER, 30, of Carthage, Obstruction – Retaliation Against a Public Servant or Witness, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance by Explosions, Noises, or Offensive Conduct, CPD.  Bond N/A, $399.25, $299.25.

 

ANDREW D WILDER, 19, of Carthage, Felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty, CPD.  Bond $2,000.

 

AMILCAR T WILLIAMS, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

 

BRITTANY J WILLIAMS, 29, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

KIANA WILSON, 25, of Memphis, TN, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $2,500, $674.25.

 

JIMMY YOUNG, 37, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $2,500, $674.25, $389.25, $478.

