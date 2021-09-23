Felony Animal Abuse, Domestic Violence, and Felony Obstruction Arrests in Leake & Attala

ANTHONY A MANN, 31, of Kosciusko, Warrant, ACSO. Bond N/A.

JOSE L MARTINEZ, 25, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

FRANKLIN MASON, 50, Littering, Willful Obstruction of a Public Street by Impeding Traffic, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

FRANK MIRAMONTEZ, 39, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, N/A.

BILLY T RHODES, 57, of Kosciusko, Warrant, ACSO. Bond N/A.

KAMIYA A WALKER, 30, of Carthage, Obstruction – Retaliation Against a Public Servant or Witness, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance by Explosions, Noises, or Offensive Conduct, CPD. Bond N/A, $399.25, $299.25.

ANDREW D WILDER, 19, of Carthage, Felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty, CPD. Bond $2,000.

AMILCAR T WILLIAMS, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, N/A.

BRITTANY J WILLIAMS, 29, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

KIANA WILSON, 25, of Memphis, TN, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $2,500, $674.25.

JIMMY YOUNG, 37, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $2,500, $674.25, $389.25, $478.