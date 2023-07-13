HomeLocalFelony Bad Check and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Felony Bad Check and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

DYLAN JOHN MULFORD, 21, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JAMIE BLAINE NICKEY, 44, of Conehatta, Felony Bad Check, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

ALVIN LAVON RUSH, 27, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHAWN SHOEMAKE, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, Expired License Tag, Obstructing Traffic, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $60, $300, $400, $800.

 

JACOB STONE, 22, of Northport, FL, Hold for Other Agency, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $600.

 

WILLIAM V TRIPLETT, 43, of Union, Failure to Appear X 2.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

JESSICA RENEA WALLACE, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

GEORGINA DANIELLE WELLER, 41, of Mobile, AL, DUI – Test Refusal, No Insurance, Failure to Obey Officer Directing Traffic, No Driver’s License, Child Endangerment Misdemeanor, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800, $300, $300, $800.

 

TASHA SHEMEGA WILSON, 45, of Forest, Hold – Circuit Court.  Bond $0.

