Felony Bad Check and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

DYLAN JOHN MULFORD, 21, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JAMIE BLAINE NICKEY, 44, of Conehatta, Felony Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

ALVIN LAVON RUSH, 27, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHAWN SHOEMAKE, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, Expired License Tag, Obstructing Traffic, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $60, $300, $400, $800.

JACOB STONE, 22, of Northport, FL, Hold for Other Agency, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600.

WILLIAM V TRIPLETT, 43, of Union, Failure to Appear X 2. Bond $0 X 2.

JESSICA RENEA WALLACE, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

GEORGINA DANIELLE WELLER, 41, of Mobile, AL, DUI – Test Refusal, No Insurance, Failure to Obey Officer Directing Traffic, No Driver’s License, Child Endangerment Misdemeanor, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $300, $300, $800.

TASHA SHEMEGA WILSON, 45, of Forest, Hold – Circuit Court. Bond $0.