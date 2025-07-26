Big Deals!
HomeLocalDUIs, Drug Possession, and Disturbance of Family in Neshoba

DUIs, Drug Possession, and Disturbance of Family in Neshoba

by
SHARE NOW
DUIs, Drug Possession, and Disturbance of Family in Neshoba

DAMEON WAYNE CHICKAWAY, 28, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

MELISSA RENEE COMANS, 42, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

JOSHUA CHASE FURR, 37, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

RANAIZA TYAMARIA JOHNSON, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Public Drunk, Public Profanity, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $600, $600.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

 

SEDRICK LYLES, 39, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Paraphernalia, Uttering Forgery, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $600, $0.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

LAPORSCHE KENYETTA NUNN, 36, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $800, $1,000.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

JASPER MITCHELL SAVELL, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://neshobacountyfair.org/digital-program/

 

FREDRICK LYN TRAYLOR, 50, of Jackson, DUI – Test Refusal, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Aggravated DUI, Shoplifting, and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

Sale of Controlled Substances, DUI, and Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba Arrests

Burglary, Domestic Assault, Felony DUI, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Felony Drug Possession, DUIs, and Multiple Child Neglect Charges in Neshoba

Felony Assault on LEO, Shoplifting, and DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

Documentary on Neshoba County Fair to screen this Sunday at The Ellis Theater

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf
https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE