DUIs, Drug Possession, and Disturbance of Family in Neshoba

DAMEON WAYNE CHICKAWAY, 28, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

MELISSA RENEE COMANS, 42, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

JOSHUA CHASE FURR, 37, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

RANAIZA TYAMARIA JOHNSON, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Public Drunk, Public Profanity, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600, $600.

SEDRICK LYLES, 39, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Paraphernalia, Uttering Forgery, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $600, $0.

LAPORSCHE KENYETTA NUNN, 36, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $800, $1,000.

JASPER MITCHELL SAVELL, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

FREDRICK LYN TRAYLOR, 50, of Jackson, DUI – Test Refusal, MHP. Bond $1,500.