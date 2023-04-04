Felony Cyberstalking and Felony Shoplifting in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalFelony Cyberstalking and Felony Shoplifting in Neshoba Arrests

ANDREW AMOS, 35, of Choctaw, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ANGELO BELL, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JARROD LEE BOYKIN, 40, of Gildertown, AL, Felony Shoplifting, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

ISIAH CLEMONS, 24, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $800, $500, $1,000, $600.

 

JOHN TYLER COGHLAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

CORTEZ COLE, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0, $800.

 

SHALANE IKE CREIGHTON, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $60.

 

MICHAEL EICHELBERGER, 41, of Conehatta, Felony Cyberstalking, NCSO.  Bond $7,500.

 

DANNY HUDSON, 43, of Enterprise, Petit Larceny, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $0.

 

APRIL JOHNSON, 53, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WC JONES, 61, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

