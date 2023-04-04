Felony Cyberstalking and Felony Shoplifting in Neshoba Arrests

ANDREW AMOS, 35, of Choctaw, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

ANGELO BELL, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JARROD LEE BOYKIN, 40, of Gildertown, AL, Felony Shoplifting, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

ISIAH CLEMONS, 24, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $800, $500, $1,000, $600.

JOHN TYLER COGHLAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

CORTEZ COLE, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0, $800.

SHALANE IKE CREIGHTON, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $60.

MICHAEL EICHELBERGER, 41, of Conehatta, Felony Cyberstalking, NCSO. Bond $7,500.

DANNY HUDSON, 43, of Enterprise, Petit Larceny, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $0.

APRIL JOHNSON, 53, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

WC JONES, 61, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.