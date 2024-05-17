Felony Drug Possession and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

CHARLES RANDOLPH BOZEMAN JR, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $600, $600.

JESSIE COLLINS, 43, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

KEVIN L GREER, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for MDOC, NCSO. Bond $0.

VIDAL ISAAC, 51, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

LESTER JEFFERY LONG, 44, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600.

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 33, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

JAMES HOWARD PINKSTON, 55, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0, $0 X 2.

KEYASIA NICOLE SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

ANDREW GRAHAM WINSTEAD, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.