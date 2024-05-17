Big Deals!
HomeLocalFelony Drug Possession and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

Felony Drug Possession and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

by
SHARE NOW

CHARLES RANDOLPH BOZEMAN JR, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $600, $600.

 

JESSIE COLLINS, 43, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

KEVIN L GREER, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for MDOC, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

VIDAL ISAAC, 51, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LESTER JEFFERY LONG, 44, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600.

 

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 33, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

JAMES HOWARD PINKSTON, 55, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0, $0 X 2.

 

KEYASIA NICOLE SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ANDREW GRAHAM WINSTEAD, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Wanted in Neshoba: Jennifer Leigh Kinard

Shootings in Philadelphia Spark Police Investigation and Anticipated Arrests

Aggravated Assault, Statutory Rape, Receiving Stolen Property, and Felony Malicious Mischief Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUI, Felony Possession, and Hindering Prosecution Arrests in Neshoba County

DUIs and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Child Abuse in Leake and Attala